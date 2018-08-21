Hancock County Jail Installing Video Visitation System

8/21/18 – 11:51 A.M.

The Hancock County jail will have a new video visitation system soon. Jail administrator Ryan Kidwell says the new system will open up visitation to seven days a week, and free up staff in the process…

Audio:Lt Ryan Kidwell

Kidwell says the use of a third party video system will allow officers to focus on other needs in the jail.

Kidwell says there will be a convenience fee to use the system from home, but adds it opens up more visitation options…

Audio:Lt Ryan Kidwell

Kidwell says the convenience fee will help pay a third party company to run the system.

The new system should be in place within the next two weeks.