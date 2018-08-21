Hancock County Unemployment Rate Falls Back Below 4 Percent

8/21/18 – 11:01 A.M.

Unemployment was down in Hancock County in July. New numbers from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show the county had a jobless rate of 3.7 percent last month. That’s down from 4.1 percent in June. The unemployment rate last July was 4 percent.

Wyandot County has the lowest unemployment rate in the region, standing at 3.4 percent. That’s down from 3.7 percent unemployment the month before. Putnam County is also below 4 percent unemployment, at 3.8 percent. However, that’s up slightly from 3.7 percent in June.

Elsewhere, Wood (4.4) and Seneca (4.8) counties were below 5 percent unemployment. The jobless rate was just above 5 percent in Henry (5.1), Hardin (5.1), and Allen (5.3) counties.