Findlay Has New Mayor Appointed Monday

2/26/19 – 10:10 P.M.

The City of Findlay has a new acting Mayor to finish out former Mayor Lydia Mihalik’s term. The Republican Central Committee appointed Christina Muryn over Holly Frische to the role during a Monday meeting. Muryn said she will keep the status quo for the time being…

While acting as mayor she will also be campaigning for the primary. Holly Frische said she she wont let this loss affect as she looks forward.

Frische and Muryn will also contend against Brian Robertson in the May Primary. The winner will face Chad Benschoter in November