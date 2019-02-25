State Representative Opposes Gas Tax Hike

02/25/19 – 6:36 P.M.

Republican Ohio State Representative Jon Cross opposes Governor Mike DeWine’s proposed gas tax increase. Cross joined us on WFIN to talk about the 18 cent proposed hike. He said that they need to vet the increase more thoroughly.

He said that they also need to consider how Amish buggies can tear up Ohio roadways without the cost of gas. Cross added that he thinks that ODOT should be brought into budget planning.

Cross said that this can help maintain the budget and plan for more efficient road costs rather than hiking the gas tax.