BVHS Offering New Technology To Diagnose Parkinson Syndromes

02/25/19 – 6:04 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System has new technology that helps diagnose Parkinson syndromes and more. The DaTscan is a radioactive injection to help take pictures of the brain with a special camera. The injection clarifies dopamine transporters on the image. This allows providers to more accurately diagnose conditions like Parkinson’s.

This procedure is the only FDA-approved visual adjunct imaging agent used to help diagnose these kinds of conditions. The service is only offered through physician referral and is done at Blanchard Valley Hospital.