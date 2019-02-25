GOP To Appoint Former Mayor Mihalik’s Replacement Tonight

2/25/19 – 11:08 A.M.

The Findlay members of the Hancock County GOP Central Committee will meet tonight to decide who should finish the rest of former Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik’s term. They’ll meet at 7 p.m. in city council chambers. The meeting is open to the public, but seating is limited. Both candidates, Christina Muryn and Holly Frische, have already interviewed with the committee.

Both will have three minutes to address the committee. A coin toss will decide who speaks first. The committee would have to give approval if a member nominates another candidate from the floor.

No matter who the committee selects, the two candidates will meet again in the May primary election. Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson is also running but chose not to seek the GOP appointment. Robertson said he had concerns about a limited transition time with the appointment.

Frische is the current 1st ward city council representative. Muryn is the director of business and physician development for the Pain Management Group in Findlay.