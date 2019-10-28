Findlay High School Entered Lockdown After Students Say They Saw A Gun In McDonald’s

A concern at the McDonalds on Trenton Avenue put Findlay High School under a level one lockdown Monday afternoon.

School officials said the lockdown took place during scheduled lunch periods and students were not allowed to leave for lunch.

Findlay Police Lt. Ryan Doe said they received a call about a person that flashed a gun to some students at McDonald’s, prompting the lockdown.

Officers continue to investigate the situation.

FHS notified parents of the lockdown and the issue. In an email, Principal Ryan Imke said the school will continue working with police to ensure the safety of students and faculty.