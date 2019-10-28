First Responders Share What Receiving Thanks Means To Them

Today (Monday) serves as National First Responder’s Day so we talked to several first responders.

Hanco EMS Chief Rob Martin said the thanks they receive helps to keep pushing them forward.

He adds that it takes a special person to put in the sacrifice first responders must undertake.

Findlay Police Captain Robert Ring added that it is always nice to get some positive feedback from the community they serve.

Battalion Chief Matt Cooper, who we have pictured, was born and raised in Findlay and added that he is happy to have a job in which he can help people in his community every day.