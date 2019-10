A power outage affected over 1,700 customers on the east side Findlay Monday afternoon.

AEP Ohio reported the outage around 2 in the afternoon but had the power restored just before 4 pm.

If you guessed a squirrel was behind the outage, then you’d be correct.

AEP says the critter got into the lines and caused a malfunction.

