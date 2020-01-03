Findlay High School Head Football Coach Stepping Down

Findlay High School head football coach Mark Ritzler is stepping down.

Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch applauds Ritzler for his many successes on and off the field during his tenure.

“Coach Ritzler has bled blue and gold his entire life, including 30 years as a coach.”

“He has won multiple league championships, coach of the year honors and most importantly was a strong leader of student athletes within this great community.”

Weihrauch added that Ritzler’s service, commitment and dedication to students and programs has been instrumental to the success of Findlay High School.

The Trojans posted a 4-6 record in 2019, going up against a very tough schedule that included seven eventual playoff teams.

Ritzler is the Trojans’ winningest coach, compiling a record of 74-68 over 14 seasons.