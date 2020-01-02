Marathon Donates To Help Build Local Training Center For Emergency Responders

Marathon Petroleum Company donated $125,000 to the City of Findlay for the construction of an emergency services training facility.

Mayor Christina Muryn said that the STRICT Center will prove to be a benefit to emergency personnel throughout the county.

Muryn added that they hope to raise between $500,000 and $600,000 in the next few months.

The Strict Center is estimated to cost around $1 million and will feature a burn building and a clean facility for other training and classes.

Marathon’s donation has brought the total funds for the project up to $485,000.

You can learn more about the STRICT Center here and get the full interview with Mayor Muryn below.