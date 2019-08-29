Findlay High School Marching Band Gears Up For First Game Of The Season

(WFIN) – Pads and cleats aren’t the only things hitting the football field this weekend.

The Findlay High School Marching Band got their positions and practiced their music during the last practice before the first home game.

Band director Dan Wilson said that while he has a young group, plenty students have stepped forward to show them the ropes.

Shane Scalfaro is a field commander for the Trojans and said there is a lot of work that needs to be done to make sure they’re ready.

Band president Jordan Bechtol agreed that it’s been a lot of hard work.

Field commander Ashley Claflin added that it takes a steel will to take part.

The band will play pre-game music and perform a half-time show at Friday’s game against Anthony Wayne High School.