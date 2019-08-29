Fostoria Teachers Issue Strike Notice If Negotiations Continue To Fail With The Board Of Education

(WFIN) – Fostoria teachers gave the Fostoria Board of Education and the Ohio State Employment Relations Board a 10-day strike notice.

This does not mean the teachers are on a strike but that they have the authority to organize a strike if negotiations continue to fail.

The Fostoria education Association and the Fostoria Board of Education have been in negotiations since May.

During that time they have failed to reach an agreement and even mediation from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services have been unsuccessful.