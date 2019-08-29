Marathon Offers Grant To Support New Youth Building

(WFIN) – The Hancock County Fair Board is looking to wrap up funding for a new youth building and now they’ve got some more help.

Fair board member Jeff Cole explained that Marathon Petroleum Company has offered a matching grant of up to $100,000.

Cole said that this grant will help them with their goal of funding the project soon.

The new building will replace two buildings and add about 25% more square footage.

You can help out by contacting the fair board or online at hancockfairgrounds.org