Findlay Recognized For Childhood Obesity Prevention Efforts, Awarded Grant

The City of Findlay has been awarded the U.S. Conference of Mayor’s 2019 Childhood Obesity Prevention Award.

The award comes with a $100,000 grant that the city will use to help keep kids more active in the winter months.

“We’re excited to be able to provide additional opportunities, especially in those cold months when it’s not as easy to be active,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

As kids were playing on an obstacle course at Bernard Park that the city set up, Recreation Supervisor Lisa Mansfield said it doesn’t matter what activity it is, kids just need to be more active.

“Whether it’s going back to old school games like kickball or wiffle ball that we all did as kids on the playground and at parks, or tennis and swimming activities.”

Mayor Muryn says the city will use the grant money to increase access to physical activity for children by expanding the city’s “Keep Active, Keep Healthy” program to offer more programs throughout the year.