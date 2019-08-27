Findlay High School Welcomes Foreign Exchange Students

(WFIN) – There are two students from Kawaguchi schools in Japan kicking off a foreign exchange program at Findlay High School.

Principal Ryan Imke says that Mari Ito and Ayano Shimozono arrived last week to learn about life in Findlay.

Imke adds the goal is to send two FHS students to Japan next school year.

He explains that Kawaguchi, Japan and the City of Findlay act as sister cities and the school districts share advice and ideas.

(Picture courtesy of Senora Grubinski)