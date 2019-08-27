Hancock County Economic Development Says Workforce Is Up

(WFIN) – Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development posted on twitter last week that they broke some workforce records.

Director Tim Mayle said they looked at two different metrics.

Mayle said that Hancock County had 42,300 people in the labor force in July.

He added that there were 40,800 residents that were employed that same month.

He explained that some workers don’t live in Hancock County and that economic development is working on making more affordable housing available.