Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Showcasing Alert Notification System At County Fair
(WFIN) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s office is kicking off their Everbridge Campaign at the Hancock County Fair Wednesday.
Everbridge is a mass notification system that allows the public to receive alerts for emergencies such as flooding events, severe weather, and road closures.
You can get signed up for these alerts at the sheriff’s tent at the fair or by visiting the Everbridge web site, which we have linked here.