Findlay High Students To Study In Japan Next School Year

Two Findlay City Schools students will be spending half of the next school year in Kawaguchi, Japan as part of the high school student exchange program.

Japanese Teacher Tanya Schubert will travel along with students Kale Fuller and Megan Taber in August.

“They really stood out in the interview process because of their enthusiasm to go and their desire to grow their language skills.”

She says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the students.

“They’re going to grow as people, they’ll learn a lot about themselves and about what being American means to them and about what being Japanese means.”

Schubert lived in Japan for three years but this will be her first time in Kawaguchi.

Two students from Kawaguchi are attending Findlay High School this school year as part of the exchange program.