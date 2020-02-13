Police Arrest Breaking And Entering Suspect After Chase

The Fostoria Police Division says a man who was trying to break into a safe at a residence fled from officers before being apprehended.

Police responded to 217 West Center Street at around 2 a.m. Thursday to investigate noises coming from the downstairs of the building.

Officers arrived to find a safe/lock box with heavy damage.

They searched the property and that’s when the suspect ran from the building.

The foot chase turned into a vehicle chase and then back into a foot chase again when the suspect bailed out his vehicle.

Officers caught up with the suspect, Joshua V. Garner, 36, of Fostoria, in the area of Sandusky and Fremont Streets.

He was taken to the Seneca County Jail where he’s facing charges of breaking and entering and other charges are pending.