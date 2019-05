5/28/19 – 6:47 A.M.

Fire hydrant flushing starts in Findlay this week. You’ll see work crews will flush hydrants in the North Blanchard Street area east to Bright Road, and from the Blanchard River north to Tiffin Avenue.

The city had planned to start flushing hydrants last week but ended up delaying the project.

If you have any questions about the process you can call the water distribution office at 419-424-7192 and select option 2.