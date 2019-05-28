Two Hurt In Saturday Crash

5/28/19 – 5:28 A.M.

A Saturday afternoon crash injured two people in southern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 9 around 12:40 p.m.

49-year-old Jennifer Neal of Forest was driving south on Road 9 when she stopped at the intersection. She then pulled in front of a car driven by 26-year-old Samantha Gibson of Ada. Hanco EMS took both drivers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Deputies cited Neal for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Crash Location: