5/28/19 – 5:21 A.M.

You’ll see road work on a few highways in Putnam County this week. Crews will restrict traffic to one lane on parts of State Route 12 and the Allen County line for pavement repair.

Elsewhere repairs continue on U.S. 224 between Kalida and the Van Wert County line. Work is also taking place on State Route 114 in Kalida between U.S. 224 and Road M. That project will continue through late July.