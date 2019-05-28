New Road Repair Projects Start In Hancock County This Week

5/28/19 – 5:15 A.M.

ODOT is ramping up work in Hancock County this week. ODOT says crews will reduce State Route 235 in McComb and Mount Cory to one lane for curb and sidewalk replacement in the villages. The curb work is part of a larger resurfacing project that will start on June 17th.

Crews are also reducing State Route 613 to one lane between McComb and the Putnam County line for pavement repairs.

You’ll also see pavement repair work on I-75 in both directions between State Route 235 and the Allen County line. That will restrict the interstate to one lane in spots. The repairs will also close the entrance ramp from State Route 103 to I-75 southbound in Bluffton on Friday.