Man Hit By Train In Fostoria

5/28/19 – 5:04 A.M.

A train hit a man in Fostoria over the weekend. The Fostoria Police Department reports the incident happened Saturday morning along the Adams/Tiffin train tracks. Investigators identified the man as 21-year-old Brett Barchus of Fostoria.

Police Chief Keith Loreno says they don’t suspect foul play. He added, “This is an unfortunate incident and a reminder to be cautious around any rail lines, whether on foot or in an automobile.”

An autopsy is pending. The incident blocked the CSX line in Fostoria for several hours.