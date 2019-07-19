Findlay Income Tax Board To Consider Policy Proposal For Income Tax Payments

07/19/19 – 10:50 A.M.

The Findlay Income Tax Review Board will be getting a policy proposal for waived income tax payments from City Auditor Jim Staschiak and Mayor Christina Muryn in the first week of August. Mayor Muryn said that this will help the income tax director manage the process…

The process has allowed the tax administrator to waive payments so that the city doesn’t have to give large refunds. City Auditor Jim Staschiak said that while he disagrees with the practice, he approves of the policy draft.

He said that while the city is practicing waived income tax payments, it is important to have a policy in place to clarify how it is done, who is doing it, and why they are doing it.

Muryn and Staschiak agree that the policy they worked on addresses the concerns raised by auditors and residents. It also clarifies the requirements needed to take part.

The Income Tax Board will look over the draft for approval during their August 7 meeting.