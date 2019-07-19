State Highway Patrol Cracking Down On Move Over Law

07/19/19 – 1:14 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on drivers that don’t move over for vehicles on the side of the roadway. Lt. Matt Crow of the Findlay Post explained that the law is designed to keep people from getting hurt…

Crow said that if you see flashing lights you are required to move into an adjacent lane or slow down if that’s not possible. He added that if you fail to do so, you could face a fine of at least $135. The patrol will be practicing zero-tolerance enforcement until next Saturday night.