Photo Credit: Kathryne Rubright from The Courier

[WFIN] – A car chase ended with the car in a Birch Run Golf Course pond Tuesday afternoon.

The Courier reports that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Danny Scarberry, who was recently indicted for a 2015 robbery. Scarberry fled, leading troopers on the chase.

The newspaper reports that nobody was hurt in the pursuit.

You can read the full story on thecourier.com