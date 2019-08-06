Findlay Hosting Open House To Discuss New Road Project

[WFIN] – The City of Findlay is inviting residents to an open house to learn about a sizable project that includes significant changes to a street.

The open house will be about a proposed multi-use path on Lincoln Street and lane configuration changes to Blanchard Street.

Thomas said they had a safety study done on Blanchard Street to determine the number of crashes that should be expected.

White said that these changes will increase safety in the corridor.

The open house will be on Wednesday, August 21st from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at the municipal building.