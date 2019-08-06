Legacy Farmers Co-Operative Offers Agricultural Economic Outlook After Rainy Spring
[WFIN] – Members of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce got a presentation on how the excessive rainfall this spring will affect the economy.
Legacy Farmers Co-Operative’s Stacie Anderson says the financial burdens on farmers are far from over.
And it’s not just farmers.
She adds that Legacy Farmers Co-Operative is looking at a $10 to $15 million loss this year.
According to Anderson, it will trickle even further since northwest Ohio is a major provider of the state’s corn supply. She says we will see the effects carry over to the state and federal levels as well.