Findlay Man Faces 13th OVI Charge

9/12/18 – 4:59 A.M.

A Findlay man is facing his 13th drunken driving charge. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 55-year-old Mark Ametrano on a count of OVI Tuesday. The charge stems from an August 31 incident.

Ametrano has pleaded guilty twice to felony drunken driving charges. Court records show previous DUI sentences have suspended his driver’s license for life.

Ametrano served time in prison in 2010 for a drunken driving charge. The four-year sentence included a 120-day minimum, and Ametrano got out of prison in 2011.

MORE: The Courier