Survey Looking Into The Health Of Hancock County Residents

9/12/18 – 5:05 A.M.

A new survey aims to gauge the health of Hancock County residents. Be Healthy Now Hancock County is working with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and researchers at the University of Toledo to conduct the survey. The group will ask more than 3,000 people to take part over the next two months.

Results of the survey will come out next spring.

The anonymous survey asks participants to answer questions about general health, risk and protective health factors, and access to health care. The group will use the answers to give a snapshot of the health of Hancock County.

Be Healthy Now Hancock County is choosing participants at random.