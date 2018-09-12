Contract Awarded For Hancock County Jail Boiler Replacement Project

9/12/18 – 5:11 A.M.

A Fremont company will replace three boilers at the Hancock County jail. Marlin White and Sons submitted the low bid for the project. The county has agreed to a contract worth more than $178,000, which was under the $250,000 estimate.

White and Sons will replace the boilers next month, before the winter heating season. The county is paying for the work with borrowed money designated for jail renovations.

