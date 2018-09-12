Park District Looking For Grant Money For New Boat Launch

9/12/18 – 5:19 A.M.

The Hancock Park District is applying for grants to pay for boat launch facilities. The program from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources can give organizations up to a 50 percent reimbursement for projects.

The park district hasn’t identified a specific project yet. Director Gary Pruitt says they are looking at the portage areas east of the Riverside Park waterfall, and Shank Lake at the Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Pruitt says they are also considering launches at the Blanchard River Nature Preserve, Riverbend Recreation Area and Jackson Landing.

The grant application is due in November.

