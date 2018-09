9/12/18 – 5:24 A.M.

The Van Buren school board is holding two special meetings next week. The meetings are set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the community room. Both meetings include an executive session to “consider the appointment of a public official.”

While the agendas don’t say what position the board is considering, the group is down to four members. Dolores Cramer recently resigned due to moving to a different school district.