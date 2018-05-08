Findlay Man Faces Prison Time In Indiana

5/8/18 – 7:25 A.M.

A February disorderly conduct arrest in Hancock County could land a Findlay man in prison in Indiana. The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne reports 23-year-old Daniel Heffner appeared in an Allen County, Indiana court Monday. A judge is considering revoking Heffner’s probation.

In 2014, Heffner pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for his role in a fatal crash in Indiana. He received a six-year prison sentence, with five years suspended.

Court documents show Heffner violated his probation when authorities charged him with disorderly conduct in Findlay.

