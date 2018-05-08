Polls Open In Ohio, Several Local Races An Issues On The Ballot

5/8/18 – 7:11 A.M.

Polls are open in Ohio for the May primary election. There are several contested races on the local ballot. Hancock County Republicans will have to choose between incumbent Tim Bechtol and challenger Paul Craun in a county commissioners race. The winner will be uncontested in November.

Another race on the Republican side that’s garnered much attention is in the 83rd Ohio House District. Both Cheryl Buckland and Jon Cross are vying for the GOP nomination. The winner will face Mary Harshfield in November.

Hancock County Job and Family Services has a 1.2 mill, 10-year levy on the ballot. The measure would fund children’s and adult protective services.

Voting locations are open until 7:30 p.m. We’ll have election coverage starting tonight at 7 p.m.