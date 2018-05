5/8/18 – 6:43 A.M.

Authorities in Auglaize County have arrested a woman wanted on felony theft charges in Seneca County. The Lima News reports officers from the Waynesfield Police Department took 29-year-old Samantha Helton into custody Saturday. She was a passenger in a car driven by her husband when officers pulled them over.

Investigators say Helton has outstanding felony warrants for her arrest in Ohio and Indiana.

