Findlay Man Indicted For Manslaughter Following December Bar Fight

4/11/18 – 5:01 A.M.

The Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Findlay man in connection to a death in late December. 23-year-old Devin Dennard faces a manslaughter charge.

Police accuse Dennard of attacking 53-year-old Gregory Hammer outside of the Walnut Saloon on December 16. Hammer died 15 days later at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Gregory’s brother, Darryl, was also attacked in the incident. He told police a group of men jumped them in the bar’s parking lot. Darryl Hammer suffered injuries to his face.

MORE: The Courier