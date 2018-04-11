Cross Addresses Negative Campaign Ads, Accuses Opponent’s Husband Of Tampering With Sign

4/11/18 – 5:22 A.M.

Ohio House candidate Jon Cross has accused his opponent’s husband of tampering with one of his campaign signs. WKTN radio reports Cross held a press conference Tuesday to address negative campaign ads running against him. During the event, Cross said he saw Cheryl Buckland’s husband tampering with the sign Monday evening while he was leaving Findlay.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

In the meantime, Cross addressed accusations from a radio ad a political action committee is running against him. The ad says Cross was fired from a legislative aide job for falsifying time cards in 2003. Cross said he was unaware of what counted as work hours for the job. He added he clocked in for events he thought were work-related, causing the issue.

Cross and Buckland are running for the Republican nomination for the 83rd Ohio House District seat.

MORE: The Courier