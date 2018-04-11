Findlay Man Posts Bond Following Arraignment On Rape Charge

4/11/18 – 5:31 A.M.

A Findlay man charged with rape, kidnapping, and assault charges is free on bond. 38-year-old Michael Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charges during an April 6 arraignment. He also posted the $91,000 bond.

Lewis owns part of Partitions Plus in Findlay.

He is currently living in South Carolina. A court order says he isn’t allowed to travel except to and from Findlay. Lewis has turned over his passport and waived extradition.

MORE: The Courier