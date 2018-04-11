Grants Will Help Pay For Findlay Road Expansions

4/11/18 – 6:49 A.M.

Grants will help pay for two road expansion projects in Findlay. The state is paying $733,000 to build extensions near the new Campbell Soup warehouse and the new Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems America plant. The companies will pay for the rest of the $1.25 million price tag on the projects.

Campbell Soup and Autoliv Nissin are also paying for the installation of water and sewer lines.

The state awarded the grant money because both companies are either creating or retaining jobs.

MORE: The Courier