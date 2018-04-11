Hancock Park Board Approves Shelter House Plan

4/11/18 – 9:08 A.M.

A shelter house replacement project at Riverbend Recreation area continues to move forward. The Hancock Park District Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the upcoming project. Construction should begin in May and will be complete within 150 days.

The new shelter will have room for six picnic tables and 48 people. It will also have an indoor fireplace.

The project will cost around $410,000. The Mariann Dana Younger Donor Advised Fund is giving $250,000 to the park district for the project.

MORE: The Courier