Grain Industry Executives Tour Fostoria Facilities

4/11/18 – 9:12 A.M.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association came to Fostoria Tuesday afternoon to host a first-time touring event. Participants involved in all branches of the grain processing industry attended to share ideas and network.

The group began with a grain processing tour at The Mennel Milling Company. They showcased the entire flour mill starting from wheat receiving to shipping the final products.

The group also visited the POET Biorefining plant in Fostoria to learn about their production of ethanol over the past 10 years. The tour highlighted the history of the plant along with its processing of bioproducts and sourcing of corn.

MORE: Review-Times