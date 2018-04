4/12/18 – 4:54 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Findlay man Wednesday night. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bright Road.

43-year old William Isbell hit a curb with his motorcycle. Hanco EMS took him to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers cited Isbell for failure to stay in the lane.