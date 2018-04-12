Findlay Residents Arrested In Connection To Kenton Home Invasion

4/12/18 – 5:04 A.M.

Two Findlay residents are the suspects in a Kenton home invasion. The Kenton Police Department says officers responded to an incident in the 200 block of West Franklin Street Tuesday morning. Residents reported two people with guns came into the home and tried to rob them. They said there were shots fired before the suspects ran away, but the shots didn’t hit anyone.

Police arrested Joshua Young and Stefanie Tate in a car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. They will face attempted armed robbery charges.

MORE: The Courier