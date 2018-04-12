Ohio Supreme Court Holds Session At Ottawa-Glandorf High School

4/12/18 – 5:15 A.M.

Putnam County students got a first-hand look at how the Supreme Court operates Wednesday. The Ohio Supreme Court held a session at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Before hearing arguments in three cases, the justices took time to explain how the court works, and to take questions from the teenagers. They talked about why dissenting opinions are important, and also about memorable cases they’ve heard.

The justices also talked about their paths to getting elected to the state’s high court.

MORE: The Courier