2/15/19 – 6:40 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Findlay man Thursday night. The Findlay Police Department says 36-year-old MelchisdecWaples was speeding in the 200 block of Rector Avenue just before 10 p.m. when he lost control and crashed.

Hanco EMS took Waples to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers cited him for reckless operation and failure to wear a helmet as a novice driver.

