Recycling Effort Taking Place In Vanlue This Weekend

2/15/19 – 6:49 A.M.

A recycling drive is taking place in Vanlue this weekend. The Hancock County Solid Waste Management District has placed a rolloff at the intersection of Center and Main Cross streets. It will be there until 3 p.m. Sunday.

The recycling effort is accepting flattened cardboard, plastics 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7, aluminum cans, steel food cans, newspapers, office paper, and magazines. You’re reminded not to drop off unacceptable items or leave items on the ground.