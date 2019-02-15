One Person Injured In Center Street Crash Thursday

2/15/19 – 6:59 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a University of Findlay student Thursday night. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened in the 200 block of Center Street around 6 p.m.

35-year-old Daniel Ansel of Findlay was driving west on Center Street when he tried to turn left into an alley and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by 21-year-old Alexa Farrell-Johnson.

Hancock EMS took Farrell-Johnson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers cited Ansel for failure to yield while making a left turn.

Crash Location: